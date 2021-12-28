Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2015 – Petr Cech breaks Premier League clean sheet record

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 6.00am
On this day in 2015, Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech set a new Premier League record for clean sheets of 170 games (John Walton/PA)
On this day in 2015, Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech set a new Premier League record for clean sheets of 170 games (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech set a new Premier League record with his 170th clean sheet on this day in 2015.

The Czech Republic international helped the Gunners shut out Bournemouth 2-0 to move ahead of David James in the history books.

Cech’s eighth clean sheet for Arsenal added to his 162 amassed across his 11-year career with previous club Chelsea.

Arsenal v Everton – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Petr Cech has more Premier League clean sheets than any other goalkeeper (Nick Potts/PA)

The 33-year-old’s 170th match without conceding a goal came in his 352 Premier League appearance.

“It’s a great personal achievement and I felt really proud at the end of the game because if you look at the names in the clean-sheet numbers, and you see all those fantastic goalkeepers who had been playing and are still playing in this league, then obviously it is a great achievement to top the list,” said Cech at the time.

Cech eventually called time on his glittering career four years later in 2019, his final match being Arsenal’s 4-1 defeat to former club Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku.

The ex-Rennes goalkeeper moved straight from standing between the Arsenal sticks into Chelsea’s boardroom upon his retirement.

Cech returned to Stamford Bridge as a technical director, as his former team-mate Frank Lampard took the helm as manager in west London.

Last season, the Blues registered the 38-year-old Cech in their Premier League squad as a precautionary move to help in any possible coronavirus-related availability crisis.

Cech remains technical and performance advisor at Chelsea, who under new coach Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League title last May.

