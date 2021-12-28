Oxford looking strong for Dons test By Press Association December 28 2021, 9.36am Sam Winnall is back for Oxford (Tess Derry/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oxford will be close to full strength for the visit of AFC Wimbledon. Cameron Brannagan, Herbie Kane, Luke McNally and Sam Winnall should all be able to return to training after self-isolating. Boss Karl Robinson will also have Jordan Thorniley available after a one-match suspension. But James Henry will be missing after suffering a calf injury. AFC Wimbledon will make the trip without Aaron Pressley. The striker has sustained a hamstring injury and faces a spell on the sidelines. The Dons were awaiting the results of a scan to determine the extent of the injury. Hungarian centre-half Dan Csoka is available after illness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Premier League announces record number of new coronavirus cases AFC Wimbledon chief Joe Palmer wants clubs ‘held to account’ over postponements Aaron Pressley misses out for AFC Wimbledon with hamstring problem Leam Richardson hails Wigan for rallying to claim win after Oxford fightback