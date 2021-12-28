Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City announce losses of almost £40million for 2020-21

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 11.50am
Bristol City Holdings Ltd have announced a pre-tax loss of 38.4million (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol City have announced a pre-tax loss of £38.4million for the 2020-21 financial year.

The figures reflect a season decimated by Covid-19, with games played behind closed doors and resulting in ticketing revenue reducing by £4.1m from the previous year.

The pandemic also impacted the transfer market, with the club reporting the sale of players was down £19.4m and nationwide lockdowns also meant non-matchday revenue generated from Ashton Gate was significantly reduced.

In a statement on Bristol City’s website, chief executive officer Richard Gould said: “The financial impact of Covid has resulted in extremely serious losses for the last year.

“Operating without crowds for a whole season has not only had a huge negative effect on revenue but has also resulted in crashing the transfer market and player trading, upon which we have been heavily reliant.

“We remain ever thankful for the support of the Lansdown family, particularly as we feel the financial effects of Covid.

“We are obviously very conscious of the impact this loss will have on compliance with the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules and we continue to work through this, including the dispensation for losses occurred as a result of Covid.”

Bristol City Holdings Limited made a pre-tax loss of £10.1m in 2019-20.

