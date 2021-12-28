Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shrewsbury hope for positive news on Aaron Pierre

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 12.26pm
Aaron Pierre missed Shrewsbury’s game on Boxing Day (Nick Potts/PA)
Shrewsbury are awaiting the result of a coronavirus test to see if Aaron Pierre will be available for the visit of Accrington in Sky Bet League One.

The defender missed the Boxing Day win at Fleetwood after a positive lateral flow test and – although he has subsequently tested negative on another lateral flow – the confirmatory PCR test was delayed by the Christmas holiday.

Striker Tom Bloxham again sits out through suspension.

Captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell looks to have come through unscathed after returning from a hamstring injury to play 90 minutes at Fleetwood.

Accrington are again without long-term casualty Joe Pritchard following a setback in his return from injury.

The midfielder, who has been out since August, had been under consideration for the Boxing Day win over Rotherham but tweaked his hamstring and will be missing for another couple of weeks.

Harry Pell and Matt Butcher both returned as substitutes at the weekend and could be pushing for starts.

David Morgan is also nearing a return but captain Seamus Conneely is again doubtful.

