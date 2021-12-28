Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Livingston boss David Martindale backs SPFL stance on postponements

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 2.22pm Updated: December 28 2021, 3.58pm
David Martindale has backed the SPFL (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale has backed the SPFL (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale has backed the Scottish Professional Football League’s stance on postponements following criticism from top-flight rivals.

Dundee and St Mirren have both criticised the SPFL decision-makers over the past week after failing with requests to call off games amid Covid-19 outbreaks.

The league’s director of operations Calum Beattie responded on Monday to say the board had to stick with the policy agreed by clubs before the start of the season.

Martindale told Sky Sports News: “I agree with the SPFL 100 per cent, if I’m honest.

“Every club was involved in these talks at the start of the season and every club got to put their own criteria forward.

“We had a vote and everyone agreed that if they had 13 players, and one was a goalkeeper and 10 of them were over 18, then we were going to fulfil that fixture.”

St Mirren fielded 16-year-old Dylan Reid against Celtic last week and their bench had zero first-team experience, although they held their visitors to a goalless draw.

Dundee could only name four substitutes against Aberdeen on Saturday with their bench made up of two goalkeepers, a 17-year-old and 40-year-old assistant manager Dave Mackay.

A headshot of St Mirren's Dylan Reid
St Mirren fielded 16-year-old Dylan Reid against Celtic last week (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“I knew this was going to happen with teams,” Martindale said. “I obviously called for the winter break to be brought forward a little bit earlier than some clubs because we could see this happening.

“I don’t think it’s fair on sporting integrity but we have all got to realise we all voted for this at the start of the season, so I don’t think you can lay the blame at the door of the SPFL if I’m honest.”

Dundee boss James McPake had accused the SPFL of putting players and their families at risk.

St Mirren chairman John Needham called for a “judicious application of the rules” to take account of new self-isolation regulations affecting household contacts.

However, Beattie pointed out that the policy was finalised after consultation with clubs and “provides certainty and consistency on the criteria”.

Beattie added: “Failure to administer the policy consistently could lead to clubs choosing not to fulfil specific fixtures, which would have massive implications for sporting fairness, increase pressure on other clubs and threaten the ability to complete the season.”

Hamilton have been granted a postponement of their trip to face Championship leaders Arbroath on Wednesday after being hit by injuries and Covid issues.

An SPFL statement read: “Hamilton Academical requested that the SPFL postpone the fixture as, due to positive Covid cases and close contacts, they do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture.

“After reviewing the information provided by Hamilton Academical, their cinch Championship match away to Arbroath on Wednesday, December 29 has been postponed.”

The Premiership is scheduled to resume on January 18 and Martindale is hopeful that data on the severity of the Omicron variant will lead to the Scottish Government relaxing self-isolation rules after periods were shortened in the likes of the United States and England.

“That would really help football in general because you are not going to lose players for 10 days if their partner is ill or they have picked up Covid themselves,” he said.

