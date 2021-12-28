Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inih Effiong at the double as Woking prolong Dover’s wait for a win

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 5.02pm
Woking beat Dover 3-2 at The Laithwaite Community Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
Inih Effiong bagged a double as he helped Woking to a 3-2 win over Dover at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

The hosts took an early lead in the sixth minute when Max Kretzschmar converted from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Alexis Andre had been penalised for bringing down Moussa Diarra.

It did not take long for the visitors to respond, Jake Goodman heading in at the back post to even matters five minutes later.

Woking regained their lead just after the half hour mark through Effiong. The 30-year-old controlled a Kyran Lofthouse cross and found the back of the net to ensure the hosts were ahead at the interval.

Effiong got his second of the afternoon on the hour when he smashed home from a tight angle and Ryan Hanson’s 87th-minute consolation for Dover was not enough to stop Woking from picking up all three points, a result which leaves Dover without a win from 21 National League games.

