Paul Warne may resist the temptation to change things when Rotherham host Imps

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 5.08pm
Paul Warne’s Rotherham remain top after their 21-game unbeaten run was ended on Boxing Day (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rotherham boss Paul Warne could name an unchanged side for the home game against Lincoln.

Warne has reported no new injuries after his side’s 21-game unbeaten run was halted in a 1-0 defeat at Accrington on Boxing Day.

Will Grigg and Mikel Miller are among those pushing for recalls, with the latter stepping off the bench against Accrington after recovering from a groin strain.

The Millers are still top of the table after their first league defeat since September, one point clear of Sunderland.

Lincoln defender Adam Jackson will be assessed after missing the last two games through injury.

Imps boss Michael Appleton has no new selection concerns following the home Boxing Day defeat to MK Dons.

Striker Tom Hopper (shin) has been sidelined since September and defender Joe Walsh (thigh) is still out.

The Imps, two points above the relegation zone, are chasing their first win in eight league matches.

