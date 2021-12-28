Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paddy Madden header enough as Stockport edge National League win over Solihull

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 5.08pm
Paddy Madden scored to help Stockport beat Solihull on Tuesday (Tim Goode/PA)
Paddy Madden’s second-half header was enough to hand Stockport all three points in a 1-0 National League victory over Solihull at the Autotech Stadium.

During an evenly-contested opening half, the away side thought they had taken the lead just before half-time when Ollie Crankshaw’s header at the far post was ruled out by the offside flag.

The second half started in a lively manner and the visitors came within inches of breaking the deadlock straight after half-time when Crankshaw squared the ball for Scott Quigley, who was denied on the goal line by James Clarke.

Solihull also came close on the hour mark when Jamey Osborne let fly from distance and saw his effort ping off the crossbar.

Stockport claimed their deserved opener with 17 minutes to go when Will Collar found Madden at the back post before he sent a looping header into the net to earn victory for the second-successive league game and leapfrog Solihull into sixth.

