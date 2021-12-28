Chesterfield hit back against Halifax to stay top of National League

An error occurred. Please try again.

Super sub Jack Clarke’s first goal of the season scrambled Chesterfield a 1-1 draw with Halifax to keep the Spireites top of the National League.

Midfielder Clarke’s tap-in cancelled out Matty Warburton’s third goal in as many games for Halifax, to keep James Rowe’s side ahead of their second-placed opponents on goal difference.

Halifax thought Warburton’s early strike from the edge of the area would be enough to overhaul their title rivals at the top of the pile.

But Clarke’s late effort ensured Chesterfield’s unbeaten run would stretch to 11 matches.