Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sandy Stewart gives an eyewitness account of Greg Stewart’s stunning strike

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 5.20pm
Sandy Stewart is enjoyng life in India (Dave Howarth/PA)
Sandy Stewart is enjoyng life in India (Dave Howarth/PA)

Sandy Stewart got the perfect view of Greg Stewart’s stunning goal which shone a spotlight on Indian football.

The 31-year-old’s long-range free-kick for Jamshedpur in their Super League clash with Kerala Blasters on Boxing Day has been widely hailed for its technique.

The clip of the opening goal in the 1-1 draw was shared by the league’s official Twitter account and Stewart, assistant to manager Owen Coyle at Jamshedpur, gave his close-up account of the former Rangers attacker’s strike to the PA news agency.

The 56-year-old said: “It was unbelievable.

“If Roberto Carlos had done that we would still be talking about it in 20 years’ time.

“When he ran up to take it I was thinking that he was going to cross it, I didn’t think he was going to shoot. It must have been four or five feet beyond the post and it curled back in.

“We show videos of the opposition before the game and he said he had seen the goalkeeper standing too far over at set-pieces so fair play to him.

“Owen did the talking to get him over and has been sensational for us.”

Stewart is aware that another big talking point in Scottish football is the form of Arbroath – where his son Scott plies his trade as a midfielder.

Dick Campbell’s side – the only part-time club in the Championship – are three points ahead of Inverness having played a game more.

Celtic v Airdrieonians – William Hill Scottish Cup – Fourth Round – Celtic Park
Scott Stewart ( right) has helped Arbroath fly high in the Championship (Jane Barlow/PA)

The former Airdrieonians defender said: “I am looking forward to going back to see Scott playing for Arbroath.

“Hopefully they will be in the same position as to what they are now which would be great. Dick is keeping their feet firmly on the ground and making sure they survive in the league.

“Every time I watch his interviews he talks about getting to 40 points then he will make a judgement call.

“If I start talking about Arbroath being in the Premiership he would be phoning me up to slaughter me so I am not saying anything at all about that.

“I saw them before I came out in October and they were doing well, I was enjoying going to watch them, they were always positive, always creating chances.

“I think everybody who has played against them has said they are up there on merit, it is not a fluke and 19 games into the season it is not a fluke. I think everyone is waiting on their bubble bursting but who knows?”

Before he returns to Scotland in March, Stewart hopes to have helped Jamshedpur at least into the play-offs.

After eight games of a 20-game season, Jamshedpur are in third place, three points behind Mumbai City.

Stewart said: “We are in a bubble in Goa and it is training and back to the hotel.

“On Christmas Day I had a couple of hours on the beach, which is about 10 yards from our hotel. We were allowed to sit there so that was a bit different.

“I am enjoying it just now but it is like football everywhere, results determine whether you enjoy it or not.

“There are 11 teams in the league and the top four go to the play-offs. I hope we can keep it up. Jamshedpur have never made the play-offs so that is our target.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier