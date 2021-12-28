Angelo Balanta’s third goal in four matches lifts Dagenham to win over Aldershot

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angelo Balanta’s third goal in four matches sealed Dagenham & Redbridge’s 1-0 National League win over Aldershot.

The forward conjured a cute lob for his seventh league goal of the season in the 39th minute.

Dagenham secured their third win in four matches in all competitions, to sit eighth in the league table.

Aldershot were bidding to hit back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw at Woking but again came up short.