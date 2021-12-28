Angelo Balanta’s third goal in four matches lifts Dagenham to win over Aldershot By Press Association December 28 2021, 5.24pm Angelo Balanta notched the winner for Dagenham (Paul Harding/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Angelo Balanta’s third goal in four matches sealed Dagenham & Redbridge’s 1-0 National League win over Aldershot. The forward conjured a cute lob for his seventh league goal of the season in the 39th minute. Dagenham secured their third win in four matches in all competitions, to sit eighth in the league table. Aldershot were bidding to hit back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw at Woking but again came up short. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Jessica Naz’s fine strike lifts Tottenham to WSL victory against Everton Steve Cotterill delighted half-time goals were reached after win over Cheltenham Sutton up to third with narrow win over Harrogate Atletico Madrid reach knockout phase with dramatic win over Porto