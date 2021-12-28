Tyrone Barnett the hero as Eastleigh come from behind to beat Torquay By Press Association December 28 2021, 5.36pm Tyrone Barnett, right, scored a late winner for Eastleigh (Jonathan Brady/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Eastleigh came from behind to beat Torquay 2-1 in their Vanarama National League clash at Silverlake Stadium. The Gulls took the lead in the 32nd minute through an angled drive from captain Armani Little. Eastleigh were level in the 53rd minute, though, when Tom Whelan converted a penalty after the forward had been fouled. And with 15 minutes left, the Spitfires secured all three points when Tyrone Barnett’s header found its way past goalkeeper Shaun McDonald. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ezri Konsa the unlikely hero as Aston Villa come from behind to beat Leicester Aldershot out the relegation zone after late winner against Torquay Adi Yussu hits winner as Yeovil triumph against mid-table rivals Eastleigh Armani Little scores a brace as Torquay come from behind to defeat Dover