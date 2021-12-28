Gustavo Hamer an injury doubt as Coventry report no positive Covid-19 tests

An error occurred. Please try again.

Coventry have avoided any positive tests for Covid-19 ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall.

All members of the playing squad and management team provided negative results from the latest round of testing.

The Sky Blues are assessing injuries to Gustavo Hamer, Martyn Waghorn and defender Jake Clarke-Salter as they prepare for only their third game of the month due to postponements.

Ian Maatsen could play one of his last games as Chelsea consider recalling him from his loan deal.

Millwall have revealed that they have only 14 players available for the trip to the West Midlands.

The Lions have had to postpone their last two games because of a Covid outbreak and they are still very short on numbers.

Some of the 14 players available have yet to resume training since becoming available.

An attempt to have the game postponed was rejected by the EFL on the grounds they are able to field a matchday squad.