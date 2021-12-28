Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow’s Ollie Banks to miss Oldham’s visit through suspension

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 6.14pm
Ollie Banks is suspended for the visit of Oldham (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ollie Banks is suspended for the visit of Oldham (Richard Sellers/PA)

Barrow’s Ollie Banks will miss Oldham’s visit through suspension.

The 29-year-old has accumulated 10 yellow cards this season and already missed out on Barrow’s 2-0 loss to Tranmere on Boxing Day, and will serve the second of a two-match ban.

Kgosi Ntlhe and Tom Beadling are almost ready to return to action but the midweek fixture will come too soon for the pair.

Jamie Devitt will continue to sit out, as he nurses a hamstring problem.

Davis Keillor-Dunn could return to the starting line-up for Oldham.

The 24-year-old midfielder contracted Covid-19 and missed a week of training before starting on the bench in Latics’ 3-1 loss to Scunthorpe.

Selim Benachour’s men played in one of the three games that went ahead in Sky Bet League Two on Boxing Day and may look to freshen things up against Barrow.

Jack Stobbs was taken off at half-time on Sunday but that was not injury-related.

