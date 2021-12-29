Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

John Terry to start Chelsea academy consultancy role in January

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 10.38am Updated: December 29 2021, 11.04am
John Terry will return to Chelsea in the new year in a consultancy role with the academy (Naomi Baker/PA)
John Terry will return to Chelsea in the new year in a consultancy role with the academy (Naomi Baker/PA)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry will begin working with the club’s academy in January in a consultancy role.

Terry, who won 17 trophies over a glittering 19-year career at Stamford Bridge, has been out of work after leaving Aston Villa on the eve of the new season in order to pursue a managerial career.

That has yet to come to fruition, so the 41-year-old has agreed to return to his boyhood club in a part-time position where he will combine an on-field coaching role with mentoring of the club’s academy players.

Terry, who will continue with other commitments alongside the role, expressed his delight at returning to the European champions.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role @ChelseaFC academy,” Terry tweeted.

“As well as delivering on field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players.”

Chelsea’s head of youth development Neil Bath said: “We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy.

“It goes without saying that John’s experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable for everyone in the building.

“He will be a great mentor for our players and a fantastic asset to our coaching staff. We can’t wait for him to get started.”

Terry, who joined the club as a 14-year-old, made 717 appearances, 500 of them as captain, and won five Premier League titles and a Champions League.

He left in 2017 to join Aston Villa where he went on to become Dean Smith’s assistant before leaving in July in the hope of landing a managerial position.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]