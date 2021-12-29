Bruno Fernandes suspended as Manchester United host Burnley

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bruno Fernandes will miss Manchester United’s home game against Burnley on Thursday through suspension.

Portugal playmaker Fernandes collected his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday.

Victor Lindelof (Covid-19) and Paul Pogba (thigh) miss out again, while Anthony Martial is unlikely to be included as uncertainty continues over his Old Trafford future.

Burnley have not played since December 12 and boss Sean Dyche says the Clarets have been dealing with a “couple of Covid situations”.

Dyche has described Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet as “touch and go” after sustaining a thigh injury and then testing positive for coronavirus.

Dale Stephens returns to the squad, but Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts remain out.

Manchester United provisional squad: Henderson, Heaton, De Gea, Kovar, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Varane, Maguire, Mengi, Shaw, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Van De Beek, Mejbri, Mata, Lingard, Sancho, Amad, Elanga, Ronaldo, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani, Martial.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Stephens, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.