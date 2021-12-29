Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Is three-way Premier League title tussle set to become one-horse race?

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 11.46am
Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp are heading to the business end of the season (PA)
Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester handed a huge advantage to defending champions Manchester City, who could open up a 12-point advantage at the Premier League summit before Jurgen Klopp’s side play Chelsea on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how an apparent three-way title fight could become a one-horse race by early January.

Manchester City

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling has enjoyed a return to goalscoring form (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s team are looking invincible at the moment. They have won nine in a row in the Premier League and are scoring goals for fun, with 17 put past Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester in the space of 13 days. Not only has that helped them turn a one-point lead into a six-point gap at the top, but they have have turned a nine-goal goal difference deficit to the previously high-scoring Liverpool’s into a four-goal advantage over the course of those three matches. They only lose Riyad Mahrez to the Africa Cup of Nations but Raheem Sterling’s return to goalscoring form (eight in his last 10) should more than compensate. Wins over Brentford and Arsenal before their two main rivals face each other at Stamford Bridge would start to make a fifth title in six years feel inevitable even this early stage.

Liverpool

Liverpool foward Mohamed Salah applauds fans
Liverpool’s Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah heads to the Africa Cup of Nations in January (Peter Byrne/PA)

December has traditionally been a strong month for Klopp’s side – they had not lost a league match in the month for five years – but dropping five points in their last two matches has handed the initiative to City. Historically the first month of the new year has not been kind to Liverpool in recent times and the concern in the red half of Merseyside now is that January poses significant issues with the Premier League’s leading scorer Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all heading to the Africa Cup of Nations. Of the five previous Januarys Klopp has been in charge of the club, only twice have his side accrued more than 50 per cent of the points on offer. Most of the goalscoring burden will fall on Diogo Jota – the league’s second-highest scorer with 10 – but the likes of Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are going to have to take up the slack while the defence (one clean sheet in the last four) will also have to tighten up to lessen the pressure up front.

Chelsea

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku’s return to full fitness will be key for Chelsea in the new year (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel’s side started December top of the Premier League by a point from City, with a goal difference six better, and two points ahead of Liverpool. Everything looked set for an epic three-way tussle at the top. Fast-forward five matches and Chelsea are third, albeit on goal difference, six points behind the leaders and have a goal difference now nine worse. Defeat to West Ham and draws with Brentford and Wolves have been damaging and they will lose goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder Hakim Ziyech to the Africa Cup of Nations. January’s fixtures have not been kind to the Blues as they face both their title rivals and an improving Tottenham. However, on the plus side, striker Romelu Lukaku showed he is back to form with a substitute cameo to inspire a Boxing Day win against Aston Villa and will offer a solution to their frustrations up front.

