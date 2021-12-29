Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aiden O’Brien set to miss out for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 12.50pm
Aiden O’Brien missed Sunderland’s win over Doncaster after a positive coronavirus test (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland are again likely to be without Aiden O’Brien as they host Sheffield Wednesday in Sky Bet League One.

The Irishman tested positive for coronavirus prior to Monday’s win over Doncaster and has been isolating.

Two other squad members in Jordan Wills and Ellis Taylor also tested positive but neither were likely to feature anyway, with the former out injured and the latter a youngster on the fringes of the side.

Midfielder Carl Winchester will hope to overcome the training knock that kept him out on Monday but the Black Cats now know Nathan Broadhead’s hamstring injury could sideline him for at least three months.

The match will be Wednesday’s first outing since December 11 after the postponement of games against Accrington and Burton following a Covid-19 outbreak within their squad.

The Owls now appear to be over the worst but it was unclear how many players were affected and who will be available for the trip to the north east.

One player who will not be involved is midfielder Massimo Luongo, who is still suspended following his red card at Portsmouth earlier this month.

Sam Hutchinson, Dennis Adeniran and Chey Dunkley had all been close to returning to action from injuries prior to the postponements.

