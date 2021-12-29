Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lloyd Kelly back for Bournemouth against Cardiff

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 2.00pm Updated: December 29 2021, 4.34pm
Lloyd Kelly could return for Bournemouth against Cardiff after testing positive for coronavirus (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lloyd Kelly will be available for Bournemouth when they face Cardiff on Thursday.

Kelly missed the 1-0 victory at QPR on Monday – Bournemouth’s first win in seven Sky Bet Championship games – as he was self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Boss Scott Parker says the Cherries are dealing with “a couple of” Covid-19 cases in camp.

Jaidon Anthony could return after dropping to the bench at QPR, while Jordan Zemura is expected to feature and will also be available to face Peterborough before linking up with the Zimbabwe squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cardiff have not played since a 2-2 draw at Birmingham on December 11.

Manager Steve Morison said Covid-19 had “ripped through” his squad to leave him with more infected than non-infected players.

But Morison says the squad is now Covid-free and he was able to hold their first major training session on Monday.

Mark Harris and Will Vaulks could be in contention for starting spots after helping turn the Birmingham game around.

