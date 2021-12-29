Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Mighten remains sidelined as Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 2.02pm
Alex Mighten is one of six absentees for Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will not have any of his injured players back in time for Thursday’s home game against Huddersfield.

Alex Mighten (knee) and Jordi Osei-Tutu (ankle) missed the defeat at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day after sustaining injuries in the win against Hull on December 18.

The pair will miss out once more along with Joe Lolley (knee), Max Lowe (groin), Rodrigo Ely (muscle problem) and Mohamed Drager (ankle).

Defeat at the Riverside was Forest’s first loss for two months, ending their nine-match unbeaten run.

Huddersfield could be without defender Tom Lees.

The 31-year-old left the field on a stretcher on Boxing Day after he was caught by the elbow of Blackpool striker Gary Madine, with the match halted for almost 10 minutes while he received treatment.

If it is determined that Lees has suffered a concussion then he will not be able to play at the City Ground under FA protocols.

Fellow defender Levi Colwill could return after the Chelsea youngster was absent against the Seasiders due to illness.

