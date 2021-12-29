Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 6.16pm
Victor Lindelof had to be replaced during Manchester United’s game at Norwich due to breathing difficulties (John Walton/PA)
Victor Lindelof had to be replaced during Manchester United’s game at Norwich due to breathing difficulties (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has provided an update on his health and revealed he hopes to be “back with the guys” soon.

The Swedish international has not played for the Red Devils since the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11, a match where he had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties.

A subsequent Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford saw United have an enforced 16-day break before they returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, but Lindelof was absent from the squad.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the defender had tested positive for coronavirus but the 27-year-old is in good spirits despite currently self-isolating at his home.

Lindelof, in an update on his Instagram story on Wednesday, said: “Hi everyone, I just wanted to check in real quick and first of all say thank you for all your messages in these past couple of weeks and obviously the past couple of days as well.

“I’ve seen it so I just wanted to say that I really appreciate it, so thank you so much for that.

“At the moment, I’m just home. I feel fine so hopefully I can be back with the guys soon.”

Lindelof was given a heart monitor after his substitution at Carrow Road but United confirmed he had “recovered well from the episode” during a statement on Monday which revealed the centre-back had now contracted Covid-19.

He will remain unavailable for Thursday’s home fixture with Burnley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier