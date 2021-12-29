Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Porteous to serve three-match suspension over clash with Christian Ramirez

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 7.40pm
Hibernian have accepted a charge against Ryan Porteous (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian have accepted a charge against Ryan Porteous (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous will serve a three-match suspension over his clash with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez.

The defender was due to face a Scottish Football Association fast-track tribunal hearing on Thursday but Hibs have accepted his guilt on a charge of violent conduct.

Porteous will receive a mandatory two-match ban for the red-card offence and will also miss another game because he had already been sent off this season, for a challenge on Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo at Ibrox.

Porteous appeared to kick out at Ramirez after the pair fell to the ground but referee Alan Muir played on. The incident was later highlighted by Ramirez on social media.

Ramirez posted a clip of the clash on his Twitter account and wrote: “Seems unintentional?” followed by a series of emojis which suggested he did not think it was.

Porteous later scored the only goal of the game, which was Shaun Maloney’s first match in charge.

Maloney was non-committal over Hibs’ response to the SFA charge when questioned after their Boxing Day win against Dundee United, stating he and the club would consider the incident.

The centre-back is now set to miss cinch Premiership games against Celtic and Motherwell plus a Scottish Cup clash with Cove Rangers.

