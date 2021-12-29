Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 9.02pm
Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been key figures for Chelsea this season (Tess Derry/PA)
Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Ben Chilwell

The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus which Chelsea initially hoped could be treated without surgery but on Tuesday it was confirmed Chilwell will need an operation to repair his damaged anterior cruciate ligament. It is likely to sideline the defender for the remainder of the season and leaves Thomas Tuchel with a big void to fill at left wing-back.

Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva is consoled by members of the Chelsea back room staff after being forced to come off with an injury against Aston Villa
Thiago Silva is consoled by members of the Chelsea backroom staff after being forced to come off with an injury against Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)

After muscle problems impacted his 2020-21 campaign, Silva had managed to stay fit until he was forced off during Boxing Day’s victory over Aston Villa. The Brazilian’s withdrawal was put down to a hamstring injury which is unlikely to clear up before Liverpool travel to the capital this weekend and even if it does, can his manager risk the veteran centre-back with so many other absentees?

Reece James

The Chelsea academy graduate has been an integral part of the success Tuchel’s side have enjoyed in the last 12 months but also sustained what appeared to be a hamstring issue against Brighton. James, who has found the net on five occasions this season, had to be replaced in the 27th minute and is surely a doubt for Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen

Christensen was the first Blues defender to struggle on Wednesday and had been primed to come off early with a back problem but was able to initially carry on. Eventually the Danish defender could not continue and was taken off at half-time to provide another headache for his manager before Liverpool visit.

