Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

James Norwood scores only goal as Ipswich give new boss Kieran McKenna first win

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 9.50pm
James Norwood opened the scoring for Ipswich (PA)
James Norwood opened the scoring for Ipswich (PA)

James Norwood scored the easiest goal of his career to earn Ipswich a 1-0 victory and give new boss Kieran McKenna a winning start to his career in management.

The former Manchester United first-team coach looked on proudly as the Tractor Boys held on to Norwood’s goal just before half-time to claim all three points.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was absent after testing positive for Covid-19 and looked on from home as his team suffered their first defeat in six League One games.

Norwood decided it with his third goal in as many league games after being brought in from the cold.

He had been banished to the under-23s by former manager Paul Cook, who was sacked earlier this month and replaced by rookie McKenna.

Wycombe keeper David Stockdale palmed the ball out from Wes Burns’ right-wing cross but it rebounded off Norwood and bounced over the line.

The visitors were close to scoring an 88th-minute leveller but defender Anthony Stewart somehow fired high over the top and in the dying seconds Ipswich substitute Conor Chaplin fired against a post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier