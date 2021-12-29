Kerr McInroy nets winner as Airdrie take points against rivals Queen’s Park

An error occurred. Please try again.

On-loan Celtic midfielder Kerr McInroy’s third goal in as many games earned Airdrie a deserved 1-0 victory over cinch League One promotion rivals Queen’s Park.

The 21-year-old fired home a powerful effort from the edge of the box following a 71st-minute corner.

Airdrie dominated possession in the first period but could not find a way through. Calum Gallagher, Rhys McCabe and Dylan Easton all threatened with the latter denied by Jacques Herraghty in the Diamonds’ best chance of the half.

Herraghty touched over Callum Smith’s effort after the break and Matty McDonald came close before McInroy found a way through.

Queen’s had come close earlier through Bob McHugh and were putting pressure on when Jack Thomson received a straight red card for a late challenge on McCabe with 10 minutes left.