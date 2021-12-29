Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oxford up to fifth as they ease to victory over AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 10.00pm
Matty Taylor scored again for Oxford (Tess Derry/PA)
Oxford turned on the style as they thrashed AFC Wimbledon 3-0 to climb up to fifth in Sky Bet League One.

Mark Sykes opened the scoring in the 27th minute, firing home from 12 yards from Ryan Williams’ cutback.

Matty Taylor doubled the lead seven minutes before the break, turning home a cross from the other flank from Gavin Whyte for his fourth goal in the last five games.

And full-back Sam Long buried a far-post volley from another telling Whyte cross on the hour mark.

Karl Robinson’s team had been on the front foot from the start, with a Williams cross just eluding Whyte and goalkeeper Nik Tzanev parrying a fierce Taylor blast.

Wimbledon, who had not played for two-and-a-half weeks, struggled to deal with the pace of the home team’s attacks and switches of play.

Taylor had an impudent finish ruled out for offside after the break.

But the Dons produced a better showing in the second half and substitute Zach Robinson forced a good save out of Simon Eastwood.

