Shot-shy Swindon held by struggling Stevenage

Swindon rounded off 2021 with a lacklustre 0-0 home draw with relegation-threatened Stevenage as they managed just one shot on target at the County Ground.

Stevenage’s Elliott List had a chance to open the scoring inside the first 10 minutes as Swindon goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott spilt an initial shot from Jake Reeves before tipping away List’s follow-up strike.

List was then denied in an almost identical scenario later in the first half with Rob Hunt’s last-ditch sliding tackle stealing the ball away.

Former Swindon striker Luke Norris rattled the post with his header glancing off the upright late in the half as the match remained goalless.

List was presented with a golden opportunity at the start of the second half as Chris Lines played his team-mate through on goal, but he skied his shot into the stands.

Swindon’s attacking substitutions added imposed threat however the home side had to wait until the 70th minute to force a shot on target as Ellis Iandolo stung the palms of Adam Smith with the match ending goalless.