Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oldham still in deep relegation trouble after draw at Barrow

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 10.08pm
Jayson Leutwiler kept Barrow at bay (John Walton/PA)
Jayson Leutwiler kept Barrow at bay (John Walton/PA)

Managerless Oldham remain bottom of League Two after a goalless draw against fellow strugglers Barrow.

The stalemate left the Latics two points from safety, and six behind Barrow.

In a low-key encounter, Barrow produced the game’s best chances, notably in the first half.

Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler produced an excellent tip away from a long range Mike Jones drive.

Skipper Carl Piergianni’s clearance from underneath his own bar to deny Patrick Brough was just as important and more acrobatic. Brough headed the rebound wide of the target.

Barrow introduced two substitutes at the start of the second half but still could not find a way to break the deadlock.

Robbie Gotts had Leutwiler scrambling across his line with an in-swinging right-footed free-kick.

But Oldham were always in the contest. Hallam Hope was not far wide with one opportunity but both teams lacked a killer instinct in front of goal summed up by home substitute Ozzy Zanzala’s stoppage time mis-kick.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier