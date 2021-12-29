Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shrewsbury share the spoils from an uneventful stalemate with Accrington

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 10.08pm
Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill saw his side draw with Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill saw his side draw with Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury played out a boring 0-0 draw against Accrington in their final home game of 2021.

Both sides had chances, but it was a League One game devoid of real quality.

The hosts climbed further out of relegation trouble as they went three league games unbeaten for the first time since September.

Stanley squandered a great chance to fire themselves closer to a coveted play-off place.

Marko Marosi was lucky as he spilled Matt Butcher’s strike before eventually gathering it.

Down the other end, Daniel Udoh raced onto a long ball and forced Stanley stopper Toby Savin into a good save with his body.

And Savin made an even better save to keep Elliott Bennett’s 20-yard free-kick out 10 minutes before half-time.

Just after the hour Marosi and Ethan Ebanks-Landall scrambled Ross Sykes’ effort off the line.

Udoh had a long-range effort in the 72nd minute but he could only find the advertisement boards as the game ended goalless.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier