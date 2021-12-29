Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Cooper convinced Barrow should have received penalty against Oldham

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 10.52pm
Mark Cooper felt Barrow deserved more against Oldham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Cooper felt Barrow were denied a blatant penalty in the drab goalless League Two draw with bottom-placed Oldham.

Cooper was convinced his side should have been awarded a first-half spot-kick for Harrison McGahey’s challenge on Josh Gordon.

“It was a blatant penalty,” he insisted of the 12th-minute incident. “I have seen it back on video; it was a rugby tackle.

“Josh was in on goal and their player was the wrong side and brings him down.

“It was the most blatant penalty I have seen in 20 years of management. It is that bad.

“Having said that their keeper made three great saves and we have missed two brilliant chances at the end with Ozzy (Zanzala).”

Barrow, however, frustrated for long periods and Cooper admitted: “When you play a certain way and have four or five players not quite at it, that can happen.

“We had four or five off colour so you run the risk of turning the ball over a lot and we did that.

“But when you bring substitutes on they have got to effect the game but they didn’t.

“We have been working incredibly hard towards the January window. I will be back on the phone tomorrow trying to make sure we get there.

“We want the best possible centre forward we can that can score 10 goals before the end of the season to get us up the table where we should be.”

Interim Oldham boss Selim Benachour was pleased with his side’s point, leaving them two from safety, and rare shutout after conceding eight goals in their last two games.

“It was a tricky game,” he said. “It was a small pitch and difficult to build on. But I spoke to my players before the game that we needed to keep a clean sheet.

“And tonight, I saw a really solid midfield and a really solid defence. We need to have the same mindset again.

“But it is not easy here. Barrow is a good team. But we didn’t let them play easily between our lines because we were compact and good out of possession.

“It is a good point and we need to work with this now. We need to go to Hartlepool next and try to remain solid. I liked our solidity and that was key.

“And if we get chances, I am confident we can score because we have some good forwards and good midfield players.”

