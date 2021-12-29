Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Wilder delighted with battling spirit as Boro snatch late win at Blackpool

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 10.54pm
Chris Wilder’s side extended their unbeaten run (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Wilder’s side extended their unbeaten run (Nick Potts/PA)

Chris Wilder knows his Middlesbrough side have a target on their backs in the Sky Bet Championship but revelled in a last-gasp 2-1 win away to Blackpool.

Duncan Watmore’s goal in the 93rd minute snatched all three points for Boro, with the home side having seemingly earned a point with an injury-time equaliser from Shayne Lavery.

Andraz Sporar had given Boro the lead and, while his team were not at their best, Wilder was delighted to come away with all three points.

He said: “It was a bit of a spectacular finish wasn’t it?

“It’s been a tough night overall, but we’ve found a way to get a result in the end.

“We weren’t at our best and we knew it would be tough here at Blackpool, but we got there in the end.

“I’m never embarrassed to go and enjoy a win like this.

“Blackpool were really aggressive and they asked a lot of questions of us.

“That’s the Championship for you, though. There are difficult hurdles for us to get over, but we’ve got our win.

“We needed qualities and characteristics to get what was a big win for us. Don’t forget this would have been a big scalp for Blackpool.

“We’re a big club, we’re in form and we will always be a target in this division.

“All the lads showed terrific attitude and character. It was a stop-start performance, it wasn’t fluid, but we’ve got over the line and it was great to see our 3,500 fans celebrating in the way they did.”

Blackpool have now lost five of their last six, with this defeat particularly cruel considering they twice hit the post through Gary Madine and Callum Connolly.

But manager Neil Critchley remained upbeat at the way his depleted side, missing a host of players through injury and Covid, competed against one of the division’s heavy hitters.

He said: “That was a brilliant effort from my lads in what was a really good game.

“Middlesbrough are in great form, but we showed terrific energy and passion. If we keep playing like that, we’ll be okay in this league.

“We’ve had no luck really – I thought we definitely deserved something. We gave Middlesbrough a proper game tonight, but we still lost and this game is about results.

“There’s lots for me to be proud of in the performance, but as we all know football is a cruel game and that was a cruel way for us to lose the game. We don’t deserve to feel like this.

“We’ve had to patch the team up, but they’ve all carried out our plan really well.

“We’re gutted, though. I thought we deserved our equaliser, we caused Middlesbrough lots of problems, but things just go against you sometimes.”

