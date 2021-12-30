Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou says Christopher Jullien nearing return

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 4.32am
Christopher Jullien is getting closer to a return (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Christopher Jullien is getting closer to a return (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful Christopher Jullien will be ready to return soon after the winter break following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Celtic are looking to tie up a number of early January signings but their squad is also set to be strengthened by the return to fitness of a number of players.

One of them, Jullien, has never been available for Postecoglou and his return to fitness has stalled at certain points.

The French centre-back has not played since suffering a serious knee injury when he collided with a post while making a goal-line clearance in a 3-0 win over Dundee United exactly a year ago.

Celtic v Dundee United – Scottish Premiership – Celtic Park
Jullien suffered a serious knee injury when he collided with a post in a win over Dundee United in December 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Postecoglou said: “He’s had a couple of little setbacks but we are hoping now that he’s at a point where he’s ready to train fully with the team and make himself available.  He’ll be a great addition.

“He’s good player, he’s very commanding, he’s very confident in himself. So we will get him involved and I’m sure he can add to us.”

The likes of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota and James Forrest are also expected to be “there or thereabouts” when Celtic resume their season against Hibernian on January 17.

Celtic also look likely to have reinforcements secured by then with reports in Japan declaring they have made further progress in their pursuit of several targets.

Several Japanese outlets have reported that a deal has been agreed for striker Daizen Maeda to rejoin his former Yokohama Marinos manager Postecoglou on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Celtic have also been strongly linked with J-League players Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi ahead of the transfer window.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier