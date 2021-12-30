Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Luton’s New Year’s Day trip to Coventry postponed due to Covid-19

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 9.54am Updated: December 30 2021, 2.16pm
Luton’s New Year’s Day match at Coventry has been postponed (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luton’s New Year’s Day match at Coventry has been postponed (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luton’s New Year’s Day trip to Coventry has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries within their squad.

The Sky Bet Championship club did not have a sufficient number of players to be able to fulfil their Boxing Day match against Bristol City and have reluctantly accepted it will not be possible to raise a squad for Saturday.

Ipswich’s League One clash with Lincoln has also been called off because of coronavirus issues, in addition to League Two fixtures between Salford and Tranmere and Rochdale and Mansfield.

A statement on Luton’s website read: “The club has worked hard to ensure that it would be able to proceed with the 3pm kick-off at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

“However, taking into account injuries and the increased number of positive Covid-19 cases within the squad that also forced the postponement of the Boxing Day game against Bristol City, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

“We would like to apologise to supporters of both clubs for any inconvenience caused and wish everyone a happy new year.”

Luton, who still have fixtures to rearrange against Reading, Bristol City and Swansea, said they expect to have a squad ready for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Harrogate on January 9.

Preston, whose fixture at West Brom on Thursday was postponed last weekend because of Covid cases within the squad, have reopened their training ground as they begin a phased return ahead of Monday’s trip to Stoke.

The Ipswich versus Lincoln game at Portman Road was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the visitors’ squad, while a combination of injuries and coronavirus left Tranmere unable to fulfil their fixture at Salford.

Later on Thursday, Rochdale announced they did not have enough available players for their home game with Mansfield to go ahead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]