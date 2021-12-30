Luton’s New Year’s Day trip to Coventry postponed due to Covid-19

An error occurred. Please try again.

Luton’s New Year’s Day trip to Coventry has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries within their squad.

The Sky Bet Championship club did not have a sufficient number of players to be able to fulfil their Boxing Day match against Bristol City and have reluctantly accepted it will not be possible to raise a squad for Saturday.

Ipswich’s League One clash with Lincoln has also been called off because of coronavirus issues, in addition to League Two fixtures between Salford and Tranmere and Rochdale and Mansfield.

❌ We are sorry to inform supporters that the scheduled match against Coventry City on New Year's Day has been postponed. #COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 30, 2021

A statement on Luton’s website read: “The club has worked hard to ensure that it would be able to proceed with the 3pm kick-off at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

“However, taking into account injuries and the increased number of positive Covid-19 cases within the squad that also forced the postponement of the Boxing Day game against Bristol City, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

“We would like to apologise to supporters of both clubs for any inconvenience caused and wish everyone a happy new year.”

Luton, who still have fixtures to rearrange against Reading, Bristol City and Swansea, said they expect to have a squad ready for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Harrogate on January 9.

❌ Our scheduled game against Salford City has been postponed. We have informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the squad. #TRFC #SWA — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) December 30, 2021

Preston, whose fixture at West Brom on Thursday was postponed last weekend because of Covid cases within the squad, have reopened their training ground as they begin a phased return ahead of Monday’s trip to Stoke.

The Ipswich versus Lincoln game at Portman Road was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the visitors’ squad, while a combination of injuries and coronavirus left Tranmere unable to fulfil their fixture at Salford.

Later on Thursday, Rochdale announced they did not have enough available players for their home game with Mansfield to go ahead.