Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Valerien Ismael delighted as Taylor Gardner-Hickman signs new West Brom deal

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 10.20am
West Brom defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman has signed a new contract (Barrington Coombs/PA)
West Brom defender Taylor Gardner-Hickman has signed a new contract (Barrington Coombs/PA)

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael believes Taylor Gardner-Hickman represents the benchmark the club want from young players after the defender signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract.

The academy graduate, who joined the Baggies as a seven-year-old, signed a new deal on his 20th birthday having made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal in August.

“This is great news. Taylor is the beginning of the project from when I came in; to link the academy to the first team,” Ismael told the club’s website.

“We wanted to create a pathway and Taylor is the first player me and my staff have been able to bring through.

“We hope and we want more players to follow this pathway – but this is a great statement from Taylor with this commitment to the club.

“Now I am looking forward to working with him. It’s great news for everyone at the club.

“Taylor has shown already that he plays without fear, that he has a great attitude and mentality.

“He represents exactly what we want to see from young players. He’s hungry, he has desire, he’s fearless. He also has a lot of quality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier