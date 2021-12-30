Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phil Foden: Man City can’t take foot off the gas after going eight points clear

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 11.14am
Phil Foden scored Manchester City’s winner (John Walton/PA)
Phil Foden scored Manchester City’s winner (John Walton/PA)

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

While Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.

“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.

Manchester City players celebrate at full-time
Manchester City players celebrate at full-time (John Walton/PA)

“Around Christmas time, you can’t take your foot off the gas, you have to keep going and remain focused which this team is doing at the moment and you can see we are getting lots of points.

“It is the most challenging league in the world and it just goes to show that you can drop points at any time.

“The team is remaining focused at the moment and playing really well so I am happy.”

The winning goal arrived in the 16th minute, Kevin De Bruyne whipping in a first-time cross from the right which Foden expertly guided home with his in-step.

After the interval Foden and Aymeric Laporte both had the ball in the net but were pulled up for offside, while De Bruyne hit the near post with a skidding effort from the edge of the area.

Yet Brentford’s had their chances too, notably when Joao Cancelo had to clear Yoane Wissa’s shot off the line.

Their performance, all the more impressive given they were without 11 first-team players, capped off a memorable 2021 for the Premier League new boys.

Thomas Frank applauds the Brentford fans at full-time
Thomas Frank applauds the Brentford fans at full-time (John Walton/PA)

Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “It’s been an incredible 2021, but I always want more, so we’ll see if we can make it better in 2022.

“I think it will be difficult, of course, because of the promotion – the first time in 74 years – a fantastic start to the Premier League and some memorable moments.

“It’s been a fantastic journey so far, but we’ve only just started.”

