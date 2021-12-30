Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Seamus Coleman happy to bear brunt of criticism to spare young or new players

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 12.20pm
Everton captain Seamus Coleman (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton captain Seamus Coleman (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton captain Seamus Coleman is happy to bear the brunt of criticism if it means younger or newer members of the squad can escape it.

The 33-year-old will enter his 14th year at the club on Saturday and is 37 matches short of the 400 mark but his performances, like that of the team, have been the subject of some fans’ anger.

With the club failing to address the need for cover at right-back – although they remain interested in Rangers’ Nathan Patterson – Coleman has been pressed into action when not fully fit or in need of a rest and that has affected his effectiveness.

“There were a few occasions in the past when my form was under scrutiny,” said Coleman in an interview with Everton’s matchday programme for this weekend’s scheduled visit of Brighton.

“I am captain of the club and a familiar face. I would rather it be me than someone coming through, or a player who has just signed for the club.

“I can take it on the chin and understand you have to accept the good and bad together.

“You can’t just read about the good times. You have to take the stick when it comes.

“When you go to the training ground, you do your work and put in your effort. The noise outside of that, in the best possible way, doesn’t affect me.

“I know what I am doing to try to have a positive impact on the team every day.

“I might not be the playing presence I was at 23 or 24, but as a captain and in training every day, I am giving my all, approaching it as if I was a 22-year-old.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier