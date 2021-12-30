Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal’s game with Manchester City set to go ahead despite Covid cases

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 12.30pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, left, and assistant Steve Round have both tested positive for Covid in recent days. (Peter Powell/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, left, and assistant Steve Round have both tested positive for Covid in recent days. (Peter Powell/PA)

Arsenal have made no request to the Premier League to have their New Year’s Day fixture with Manchester City postponed following a number of positive Covid tests among their coaching staff.

Manager Mikel Arteta will not be in the dugout for the visit of his former club after returning a positive test on Wednesday.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, the PA news agency understands Arteta is not alone in having to isolate with a number of his coaching team also testing positive.

One of Arteta’s assistant coaches, Steve Round, was absent from the dugout for the 5-0 win at Norwich on Boxing Day while others are now also having to remain away from the training ground at London Colney.

Albert Stuivenberg, another of Arteta’s assistants, is currently taking training and is in line to lead the team into the game against league leaders City.

It is believed Arsenal are yet to appeal to the Premier League for the game to be called off, although there would be grounds to ask for the fixture to be postponed as staff are also included in the league’s guidelines for an application process to begin.

Whether such an appeal would be accepted is a different matter and Arsenal continue to prepare for the fixture to go ahead as planned and – with members of the coaching team at different stages of recovery – it is a fluid situation.

If Stuivenberg is the only first-team coach available to sit in the dugout at the Emirates Stadium as they look to stop City adding to their 10 consecutive league wins, the likes of academy manager Per Mertesacker could be asked to assist the Dutchman.

