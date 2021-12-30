Former owner steps in as Huddersfield chief executive leaves club

An error occurred. Please try again.

Huddersfield have confirmed the departure of chief executive Mark Devlin after nearly two years in the role.

Former owner Dean Hoyle will take over the role on an interim basis with immediate effect.

A statement on the club website read: “Huddersfield Town can today confirm that Mark Devlin has departed his position as Chief Executive of the Club.

“Mark initially joined the Club in January 2020 in an interim position, which was then made permanent in May 2020.

“Everyone at the Club would like to thank Mark for his hard work and dedication and wishes him every success for the future.

“Dean Hoyle will step in as Interim Chief Executive with immediate effect until further notice.”