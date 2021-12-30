Morecambe wait on Cole Stockton for Doncaster clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Morecambe are hoping striker Cole Stockton will be available for their clash with Doncaster.

Shrimps manager Stephen Robinson confirmed Stockton had missed the 2-1 defeat to Crewe due to injury, not Covid-19.

Ryan Cooney is also doubtful after missing the Crewe game with tonsillitis, while Freddie Price is also absent after suffering an injury in training.

Adam Phillips is a concern for the Shrimps with Robinson revealing after the Crewe match that the midfielder looked like he could be injured.

Doncaster’s trip to the Mazuma Stadium will be Gary McSheffrey’s first in charge as permanent manager after his appointment was confirmed earlier this week, with former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair named as his assistant.

Captain Tom Anderson could be absent after missing Monday’s loss to Sunderland due to injury.

Rovers are still without a number of players including John Bostock, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Cameron John, Jon Taylor and Ro-Shaun Williams.

McSheffrey could be expected to field some more youth players against the Shrimps after 19-year-olds Ben Blythe and Liam Ravenhill were called into the starting line-up against the Black Cats.