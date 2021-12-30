Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

David Moyes is proud of West Ham’s progress

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 3.34pm
David Moyes looked back on two successful years at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
David Moyes looked back on two successful years at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

David Moyes has revealed his pride at the turnaround at West Ham as he celebrated two years since returning to the club.

Moyes began his second spell at the London Stadium on December 29, 2019, with the Hammers languishing in 17th, a point above the drop zone.

They will head to Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day lying fifth and in the mix for a place in the Champions League, and Moyes says there is plenty more to come.

“What makes me most happy is there’s signs of shoots of recovery at West Ham United Football Club,” said Moyes.

“People are talking about the football club more than maybe they have done in the past.

“That’s mostly down to the players, the young players and the players we’ve brought in.

“All those things I’m pleased about. We have a support that now enjoys watching the team.

“That gives me a lot of pride because it means you’re doing something right. The praise will always go to the players for the way they’ve performed.

“I’m trying to get better at what I do, change how we play and improve the style. But ultimately the big thing you want to do is win. I want to try and win as many games as we can.

“In the two years it’s maybe been as good a record as I’ve had at different times – our win ratio in the main.

Burnley v West Ham United – Premier League – Turf Moor
David Moyes is pleased with West Ham’s progress (PA)

“What I felt I could bring to West Ham was an idea of how you could build a football club and how you could grow it.

“We’re only at the start of that journey but we’ve started really well and now I hope we can try and get another layer.

“It doesn’t always come right away but for us to try and remain consistent like last year and finish in the top half would be another step in the right direction.

“There are other things I want us to grow. I want a better youth team, I want us to do much more better things around the training ground, as correctly as we can. There are a lot of things we can do to keep moving along.”

Declan Rice is another set for a milestone with the England midfielder in line to make his 150th Premier League appearance at Palace.

Burnley v West Ham United – Premier League – Turf Moor
Declan Rice is approaching a milestone appearance (PA)

The 22-year-old has once again been West Ham’s stand-out performer this season, and Moyes has urged him to get even better.

“I want him to keep driving on. I want Declan to realise he can keep stepping up. I think he has stepped up again.

“After the Euros, out of the players who played he is one who has stood out since with his performances.

“He’s helped West Ham certainly improve, he’s helped us as a team and as a club. But hopefully we’ve helped him as well.

“He’s getting a chance to lead the team with a lot of responsibility. Declan’s all-round play has improved greatly and I think he’s shown a real level of consistency as well. His standards have been very high in the main this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]