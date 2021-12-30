Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

FIFA chief calls for solidarity over plans to reform national team football

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 4.28pm
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says those at the top of the game must show solidarity with the rest of the world over changes to the international calendar (Nick Potts/PA)
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says those at the top of the game must show solidarity with the rest of the world over changes to the international calendar (Nick Potts/PA)

The sport’s elite must “show solidarity” to the wider global game over plans to reform national team football, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said.

Proposals put forward by FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsene Wenger to reform the men’s international calendar – including the introduction of biennial World Cups – have been heavily criticised in Europe.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said European nations could boycott the tournament if the proposals are accepted, while the European Club Association and the European Leagues group are also opposed to the plans.

Infantino and Wenger hope the new calendar from 2024 will create more meaningful national team football globally and bridge the financial gap between Europe and the rest of the world.

Switching to World Cups every two years would increase revenues by 4.4 billion US dollars (£3.3bn) across a four-year cycle, delegates from 207 national associations were told at a global summit organised by FIFA earlier this month.

Infantino said in a new year message published on Thursday: “FIFA is the only governing body that looks after and cares about the entire world.

“We will continue working hard to live up to the mission of not forgetting the ones who need most and who have no voice, while also protecting the healthy growth of everyone else and the global football movement.

“The new FIFA is a democratic body and together with our stakeholders, we will design the path for football’s future, making the game fit for purpose in the modern era and ensuring that we can boost global competitiveness.”

Infantino said after the summit he believed a majority of national associations would already be in favour of biennial World Cups if the idea was put to a vote, but said it was important that the entire shape of the calendar be looked at rather than just one element of it in isolation.

“We count on the vast majority who are looking forward to new exciting opportunities to dream, to develop the game, to feel truly part of the global football community,” Infantino added in Thursday’s message.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he hopes for serious discussions on the calendar to take place in the new year
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says he hopes for serious discussions on the calendar to take place in the new year (John Walton/PA)

“And we count also on those at the top to show solidarity – without which, even football at its most elite would not exist.

“We thank them for their valuable contribution to the popularity of the game and we count on their support, respect and strategic vision as we strive to successfully conclude the discussions around reform of the international match calendar.

“We will work together for unity and the ultimate benefit of everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier