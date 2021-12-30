Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Louis Moult set for Burton return against Crewe

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 4.32pm
Burton could have Louis Moult back for the visit of Crewe (Dave Howarth/PA)
Burton could have Louis Moult back for the visit of Crewe in the Sky bet League One on New Year’s Day.

Albion have not played since a 3-1 defeat at Rotherham on December 11 and have had their last three matches postponed because of Covid-19.

Moult suffered an ankle injury in pre-season and has been sidelined since the start of the season.

However, the break in matches mean the striker could be available after working his way back to fitness.

Crewe will be hoping to build on their away victory at Morecambe on December 29.

The Railwaymen had three matches postponed before the game on Wednesday due to Covid-19.

Callum McFadzean is closing in on a return from an ankle injury and could be included in David Artell’s squad.

However, Donervon Daniels is likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring problem.

