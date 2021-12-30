Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Daizen Maeda keen on move to Europe as Celtic link emerges

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 4.52pm
Daizen Maeda has been linked with a move to Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA).
Japan international Daizen Maeda has revealed his desire to play in Europe amid reports of an imminent loan move to Celtic.

An agreement in principle to take the 24-year-old Yokohama F Marinos striker to the Glasgow club in January has reportedly been reached, with Celtic having the option of making the deal permanent in the summer.

The deal would see Maeda team up again with former boss Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead.

Maeda, who previously had a loan spell at Portuguese club Maritimo, was asked about a possible move to Europe in an interview broadcast on Sky Sports Scotland.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said: “I felt that I still have a long way to go after playing against foreign players.

“If I don’t experience playing in a foreign league, I won’t be able to close the gap.

“So if I have a chance, I love to go to such a stage.”

Maeda would be the Parkhead club’s second signing from the J-League after the arrival of striker Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe in the summer.

The Japan international has been a sensation at Celtic, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

Maeda, who worked under Postecoglou at Yokohama F Marinos, was joint top-scorer in the J-League last season.

Celtic have also been linked with Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi from the Japanese top flight.

The winter transfer window opens on Saturday January 1 and closes on Monday, January 31.

