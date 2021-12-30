Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlton welcome back several players for visit of Wycombe

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 5.06pm
Ryan Inniss could be pushing for a start as Charlton hope to have an almost fully-fit squad for the visit of Wycombe (Ashley Western/PA)
Ryan Inniss could be pushing for a start as Charlton hope to have an almost fully-fit squad for the visit of Wycombe (Ashley Western/PA)

Charlton will hope to have an almost fully-fit squad for the visit of Wycombe in Sky Bet League One on New Year’s Day.

The Addicks have not played since December 18 after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and a number of injuries saw matches against AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham postponed.

Manager Johnnie Jackson said on Thursday that most players, including Akin Femewo, Conor Washington and Josh Davison (all coronavirus) would be back for the game.

Centre-back Ryan Inniss, who had been sidelined for four months with a groin injury, came off the bench against Plymouth on December 18 and could be pushing for a start.

Wycombe could continue to be without manager Gareth Ainsworth for the trip to south-east London.

The Wanderers manager missed his side’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

If Ainsworth remains absent, Richard Dobson and Matt Bloomfield will continue to lead the team.

Wycombe have only played once since a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon on December 11.

