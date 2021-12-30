Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forward Ryan Loft pushing for a start for Scunthorpe against Carlisle

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 6.04pm
Scunthorpe forward Ryan Loft has claimed four league goals this term (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scunthorpe forward Ryan Loft has claimed four league goals this term (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe forward Ryan Loft is likely to start Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with fellow strugglers Carlisle following his match-winning cameo on Boxing Day.

Loft – a former Carlisle loanee – came off the bench to score twice and provide an assist as the Iron picked up only a third win of the season by beating bottom club Oldham 3-1.

Midfielder Alex Kenyon overcame a groin issue to come off the bench at Boundary Park and could once again be involved.

Defenders Ross Millen and Harry Davis are among the other members of Keith Hill’s squad hoping for a recall.

Carlisle are preparing for their first match in three weeks following a series of postponements.

Zach Clough suffered a calf injury in the FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury on December 4 and will be assessed.

Goalkeeper Magnus Norman is pushing Mark Howard for a starting berth having returned from a leg injury as an unused substitute for the 2-0 victory against Stevenage last time out.

Cumbrians captain Callum Guy shrugged off a minor groin issue to feature in that game on December 11 and is expected to retain his place.

