A Blackburn landmark celebrated – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association December 30 2021, 6.32pm Alan Shearer and Ben Brereton (PA). Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30. Football A former 20-goal Blackburn striker applauded the newest member of the club. Keep up your great work @benbreo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/4THQRnkwhx— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 30, 2021 Thanks @alanshearer 👍🏻😁 https://t.co/asr1Oettug— Ben Brereton (@benbreo) December 30, 2021 The World Cup account remembered one of the competition's great goalkeepers. ⭐️ Remembering the great Gordon Banks, who was born 84 years ago today 🧤@England | #WorldCup | #TBT pic.twitter.com/KT2ZjPmCkD— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 30, 2021 Son Heung-min was the subject of a work of art. 🖌 Heung-Min Son. 📍 Chuncheon, South Korea.💙🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/SjcPClxAIi— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 30, 2021 Friends stick together… We're off! The BRAND NEW Official Premier League 2022 Sticker Collection is OUT NOW!Shop here 👉https://t.co/ymZ9EzD339Have you found @_DeclanRice yet? 😆#GotGotNeed@premierleague pic.twitter.com/dztQEbLJaK— Panini UK & Ireland (@OfficialPanini) December 30, 2021 Stoke were glad to be back in action for the first time in nearly three weeks. It feels good to say it again 🙌𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙𝕕𝕒𝕪🔴⚪️ v 🐏#SCFC #STKDER pic.twitter.com/EsIEz9t47Y— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 30, 2021 See ya later! Jordan Ayew was having fun out there 🇬🇭#CPFC pic.twitter.com/okyQU50vB7— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 30, 2021 Birthday wishes. Happy birthday, Ollie Watkins! 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ab5pw3Sc9u— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 30, 2021 A true SAINT 😇Wishing #SaintsFC Club Ambassador @FrannyBenali a very happy birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/v3pa1r1Hxc— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 30, 2021 Wishing a very happy birthday to Charlie Nicholas! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/xCrWytvOEe— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 30, 2021 Daniel Sturridge went in search of fantasy NFL help. I have playoff Lenny on ir and big Darren Waller too. Absolutely gutted they're out but it's a big week. Im going for back to back titles. I have to leave no stone unturned to get this W. Sorry to bother you gentlemen on this fine evening @FieldYates @MatthewBerryTMR— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) December 30, 2021 Cricket Ross Taylor called time. Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi's against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It's been an honour to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp— Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021 True legend of @BLACKCAPS .What a fine career. Very special for the Nz fans to watch you finish your career this summer. pic.twitter.com/XgXHAddx3D— Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) December 30, 2021 You're a legend, 𝐋𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐮 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 🙌🟩🟩🟩 #LUTERU 🟩🟩🟩 #ROSSTAYLOR 🟩🟩🟩 #LOVETHESTAGS @RossLTaylor @BLACKCAPS https://t.co/Ejz0jOtOyf— Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) December 30, 2021 As did Quinton de Kock. BREAKING: #Proteas wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family.Full statement: https://t.co/Tssys5FJMI pic.twitter.com/kVO8d1e0Ex— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 30, 2021 Kevin Pietersen soaked in the sunset. The evenings that dreams are made of! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/84TalnnHtN— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 30, 2021 Two of England's chief tormenters nearly gave them an unexpected reprieve. Presenting…𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗰𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘁Staring: @stevesmith49 🤩And featuring @marnus3cricket 😂Pure drama. pic.twitter.com/KSLnjVTnmI— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 30, 2021 Golf Tiger Woods turned 46. 🏌️♂️ 1993 ➡️ 2020 🏌️♂️Happy birthday, @TigerWoods. pic.twitter.com/8lTlSRxCRn— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 30, 2021 Time to celebrate 🍾🍾Happy 46th Birthday to the legend himself – @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/kuijyJouFM— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) December 30, 2021 Basketball LeBron James was 37. Happy birthday to the 👑, LeBron James 🎉#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HRk2UYAPI6— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2021