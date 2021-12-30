Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley returns from ban for Bristol Rovers game

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 6.34pm
Leyton Orient skipper Darren Pratley was sent off against Crawley on December 11 (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley will return from suspension for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two game against Bristol Rovers.

Midfielder Pratley has completed a one-game ban following his dismissal for two yellow cards in the home defeat to Crawley on December 11.

Orient have been battling a coronavirus crisis and manager Kenny Jackett only named four substitutes last time out, a 1-0 loss at Tranmere a fortnight ago.

Alex Mitchell, Theo Archibald and Omar Beckles should return following Covid-related absences, while Hector Kyprianou (hamstring) is expected to be available but Tom James (hamstring) is still out and Callum Reilly remains a doubt.

Bristol Rovers will welcome back Cian Harries from a ban but Sam Finley remains suspended.

Harries sat out the Pirates’ last game – a 4-2 win over Rochdale three weeks ago – after being dismissed for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity against Port Vale four days earlier.

Midfielder Finley is in the middle of a three-match ban having been sent off for violent conduct in the 2-1 loss to Vale.

On-loan Stoke defender Connor Taylor will be assessed following a calf issue but Alfie Kilgour (knee), Mark Hughes (Achilles) and Josh Grant (hamstring) remain out.

