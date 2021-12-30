Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Derby claim third straight win as unlikely survival bid gathers pace

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 10.02pm
Colin Kazim-Richards celebrates Derby’s winner against Stoke (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Colin Kazim-Richards celebrates Derby’s winner against Stoke (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Colin Kazim-Richards was Derby’s match-winner for a second successive game as he came off the bench to earn Wayne Rooney’s side a 2-1 Championship win at Stoke.

The 35-year-old slotted home an 84th-minute winner with his left foot, seven minutes after former Rams favourite Tom Ince looked to have rescued a point for the hosts, to earn Derby their third straight win.

Kazim-Richards had also been the hero in Derby’s victory over high-flying West Brom three days ago.

His third goal of the season which completed a league double over Stoke for the division’s bottom side came after he replaced first-half scorer Luke Plange.

Nineteen-year-old Plange, making only his third first-team start, fired County into a deserved 16th-minute lead with the second goal of his senior career.

Victory marked the first time Derby had won three straight games since January and lifted them to within 11 points of safety.

Despite their 21-point deduction for entering administration, there is clearly still plenty of fight in Rooney’s improving side.

In contrast, Stoke largely disappointed to remain frustratingly out of the top seven.

In action for the first time in 19 days, Michael O’Neill’s side made a predictably sluggish start.

Derby forced two corners in the opening four minutes, while Adam Davies blocked Kamil Jozwiak’s close-range effort unaware the Pole had drifted offside.

Jozwiak was one of three players returning to the County ranks after coronavirus.

And, with referee Matt Donohue playing a good advantage after a tackle on skipper Tom Lawrence, it was the Pole’s clever pass that unlocked Stoke’s usually solid defence for the opener.

Plange did the rest, running on to shoot low through Davies’ legs.

It took the Potters until the 35th minute to threaten the visitors’ goal as Mario Vrancic and Tyrese Campbell combined for Josh Tymon to lash a 20-yard left-footed drive fractionally wide.

Stoke started the second half with greater intent and were convinced they should have received a 51st-minute penalty for handball.

Tymon’s cross struck Phil Jagielka, another of the Derby contingent returning from a Covid lay-off, but Donohue waved aside home protests, including those of frustrated boss O’Neill.

Stoke tried to press home their territorial advantage, bringing on Steven Fletcher for Jacob Brown.

Plange and Vrancic traded bookings, with the youngster’s foul his last action before being replaced.

Ince, who scored 25 times in 83 appearances for the Rams, had been on the field just eight minutes when he drilled home a left-footed finish for the equaliser.

Derby, though, were not finished and, after Stoke were caught in possession, the ball was worked through to Kazim-Richards to secure another three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]