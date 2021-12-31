Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2011: Andy Murray begins successful partnership with Ivan Lendl

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 6.00am
Andy Murray, right, and Ivan Lendl with the Wimbledon trophy in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
Andy Murray made one of the most important decisions of his career by appointing Ivan Lendl as his coach on December 31, 2011.

The then 24-year-old had already established himself as one of the best players in the world but was looking to win a first grand slam title after three final defeats.

Known as an exceptionally hard worker and no-nonsense figure during an extremely successful playing career, Lendl also overcame initial grand slam disappointment before going on to win eight titles.

Murray said: “Ivan’s impact on the game is unquestionable and he brings experience and knowledge that few others have, particularly in major tournaments.

“It was important to me that any new person joining my team was able to add fresh insight. I look forward to working with him going forward.”

Murray was ranked world number four and looking to break the stranglehold of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Lendl said: “I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with Andy. He is a unique talent and I look forward to trying to help him reach his goals.”

Ivan Lendl, middle, gives instructions to Andy Murray
Ivan Lendl, middle, gives instructions to Andy Murray (Steve Paston/PA)

The partnership began a trend of so-called super coaches and yielded the result both were looking for when, having tearfully lost a first Wimbledon final to Roger Federer, Murray lifted a slam title for the first time at the US Open in 2012.

He added a historic Wimbledon crown the following summer but, with Murray battling to return to his best following back surgery, Lendl ended the partnership in March 2014.

There was a second act, though, with Murray and Lendl teaming up again in June 2016 and immediately securing a second Wimbledon title and then the coveted world number one ranking prior to the Scot’s hip problems surfacing the following year.

