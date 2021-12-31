Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 7.12am
Bukayo Saka appears to be in demand (PA)
Bukayo Saka appears to be in demand (PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are now looking at City defender, Aymeric Laporte, 27.

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, crosses his arms during a game.
Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, 27. (Adam Davy/PA)
The Sun also carries the rumour that Newcastle are keeping an eye on  Juventus’ midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with West Ham and Everton also reportedly interested in the 31-year-old. The paper claims the Italian club are keen for the Wales international – who they acquired from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019 – leave.

In more Newcastle-related gossip, the Daily Mail reports that the club are  closing in on signing defender Sven Botman – a 21-year-old Dutchman currently with Lille. The highly-rated player is valued at £30million by the French champions. The Magpies are reportedly not the only interested party, the Mail says, with AC Milan apparently also showing interest in Botman.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Franck Kessie: Italian outlet Ansa reports that Liverpool have made a contract offer to the 25-year-old AC Milan midfielder. The Ivory Coast player’s deal at the San Siro expires at the end of this season.

Alvaro Morata: Spanish outlet AS reports that Barcelona’s top target for the January transfer window is the 29-year-old former Chelsea striker who is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier